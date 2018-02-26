

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Hamilton police confirm they have launched an investigation into allegations of forgery and fraud in connection with the Ontario PC candidate nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in June 2017.

The Toronto Star first reported on the investigation, alleging that Patrick Brown, who was leading the party at the time, told party officials about the results he wanted in the riding.

The Star reports that an email, now in the hands of Hamilton police, said Brown specifically told the Ontario PC party executive director and the PC president at the time, “get me the result I want.”

CP24 has not independently seen the email and has not verified the claim.

Hamilton police have not said who in particular they are investigating.

The PC party was facing civil lawsuits by two candidates running for nomination in the riding, Vikram Singh and Jeff Peller, who say false ballots were used to determine the winner, Ben Levitt.

Those civil suits were settled out of court, the Star reported.

Levitt has maintained that the behavior of his campaign team was ‘exemplary’ throughout the process.