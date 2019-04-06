

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police are asking Mount Hope residents to check their security cameras to help identify a man posing as a K-9 officer.

Police say a man wearing dark clothes resembling a police uniform asked a homeowner to use her property for a dog exercise Thursday morning.

A neighbour also gave his permission to use his property after speaking with a man who made a similar request.

Two men were later seen walking through the man's yard without a dog.

Hamilton police say the man is not an employee of the service or any other local agency.

He is described as being white, 35 to 45 years old, with short blonde hair.