

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police have made an arrest after responding to a tip about a man injuring a cat and broadcasting it to social media.

Police say that they attended a Dundas residence on Sunday after first being contacted about the incident.

As a result, a 23-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested and charged with injuring or killing an animal and breach of a recognizance.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Tracey Constable at (905) 546-8965 or Det. Mike Hall at (905) 546-3873.