Hamilton police have arrested a Brampton man in connection with a fatal shooting last year that they say resulted from a drug deal gone bad.

Tito Kelly, 36, was found deceased in an alley beside an apartment building on Herkimer Street near Caroline Street in downtown Hamilton at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2023.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that they now believe the homicide “resulted from a drug transaction that led to both sides exchanging gunfire.”

A second male also sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated in hospital.

Donte Smith, 36, of Brampton, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is charged with manslaughter. He is due in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police say that they believe one other party was involved in the shooting, however no description of that individual has been released.

“Hamilton Police continue to appeal to the public for information,” the news release notes.