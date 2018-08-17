

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was killed in a collision with a cement mixer truck in Hamilton.

The crash occurred near King and Queen streets around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Hamilton police say that one victim, a 77-year-old male cyclist from Hamilton, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the cement mixer truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officers say.

The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The intersection was closed for most of the morning and early afternoon, but roads reopened at 3 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the service’s collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-8477.