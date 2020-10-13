Hamilton police are no longer investigating the deaths of a mother and her adult son as a potential homicide.

The individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Tragina Avenue near Main Street and Kenilworth Avenue on Sunday night, prompting members of the Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit to launch an investigation.

However, in a news release issued on Tuesday morning police said that they sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations and have now concluded that the deaths are “non-suspicious.”

“These were a tragic set of events and the investigation has been concluded,” the release notes.

The names of the deceased are not being released.