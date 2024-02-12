Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police identify the suspect as 22-year-old, Sukhraj Cheema-Singh, the son of the deceased.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
In an update on Monday, investigators said the suspect was last seen driving a blue 2022 Ford Edge with a Quebec licence plate: FSC 7432. It was last seen travelling northbound on Trafalgar towards Mud Street in Stoney Creek, Ont.
The vehicle is an Enterprise Rental Car and might have a sticker or licence plate cover indicating that, police added.
Police were first called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar and Mud Street Saturday night around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a 56-year-old man suffering from severe injuries.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Soon after, investigators said the suspect, Sukhraj Cheema-Singh, was the son of the man murdered. Police identified the father as Kuldip Singh.
His son is wanted for first-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843, or Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip.