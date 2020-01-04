

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they've recently seen a spike in street-level robberies targeting people wearing high-end winter coats.

Spokeswoman Jackie Penman says officers have recorded 17 such incidents since the fall, with four taking place on Friday night alone.

She says the incidents usually involve a group of youths swarming the victim or an individual brandishing a weapon and threatening the victim until they turn over their coat.

Penman says the suspects usually target people wearing Canada Goose or Moose Knuckle brand outerwear.

Police have arrested nine people so far, but say most of them are under the age of 18 and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Penman says no one has been seriously injured in the incidents, but urges Hamilton residents to take precautions such as avoiding walking alone and reporting any suspicious incidents to police as soon as possible.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.