Hamilton police say missing boy, 9, has been found safe
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 10:12AM EDT
Police say a missing nine-year-old boy who was last seen in Hamilton on Friday afternoon has been located.
Police say the child went missing from the Upper Wellington and Limeridge Road East at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday morning, police confirmed that the boy had been found and safely reunited with his family.