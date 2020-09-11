Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly posed as a personal support worker and stole items from an elderly person’s residence.

At around noon on Sept. 8, an elderly woman living in an apartment building near Queenston Road and Nash Road North opened her door to an unknown woman, police said.

The woman identified herself as a personal support worker (PSW) and the senior let the woman into her unit. The woman then asked to use the washroom.

After exiting the washroom, police said, the woman struck up a conversation about the senior’s jewelry and then left the unit.

No items were taken from the residence.

A short time later, the same woman attended a neighbouring apartment and again claimed to be a PSW, according to police.

She asked to use the washroom and during this time she took credit cards and jewelry belonging to the resident, police said.

Investigators said no one was injured during either incident and the woman was last seen fleeing on foot.

On Friday, police released a description of the suspect wanted in connection with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman between 40 and 50 years old, standing at five-foot-five-inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, blue eyes and long, curly, brown/black hair.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark, short-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a white mask and a white name tag with the name “Nicole.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Hamilton Police Crimes Against Seniors Unit at (905) 540-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Hamilton Police are also reminding the public to be cautious when dealing with suspicious people and to refrain from opening their doors to unknown people.