

The Canadian Press





WEST LINCOLN, Ont. -- Hamilton police say they found $155,000 worth of allegedly stolen property in and around a man's rural home in West Lincoln, Ont.

They say officers with both the Hamilton police and Niagara regional police had been jointly investigating the 49-year-old since last fall.

Police say that on Wednesday, officers searched the man's large rural property, which includes three separate homes, a large garage and seven outbuildings.

Officers say they found a 13-metre recreational trailer worth $60,000, a $40,000 Bobcat Excavator, a $30,000 Infinity vehicle and a U-Haul trailer, among other things.

They say all of those items had been stolen, but that many had been altered so they're still looking for where they came from.

Police say the man remains under investigation and charges will be laid later.