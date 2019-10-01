Hamilton police search for two suspects in alleged sexual assault in park
Hamilton police file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:46PM EDT
HAMILTON - Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Hamilton park.
Local police say the incident happened early Monday morning in a secluded area of Valley Park.
They say two men sexually assaulted the woman at knifepoint.
Investigators say the woman escaped "without injury from the knife."
Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.