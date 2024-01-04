Police are trying to locate a female who they say witnessed a recent murder in Hamilton and has “important information” about the homicide.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) was called to the Central Hamilton area, near Queen Street and York Boulevard, for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as 29-year-old Daniel Musafiri, of Hamilton, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators have now confirmed that he was at the Boulevard Billiards pool hall before the incident.

Police said that upon exiting the establishment, Musafiri was confronted by a suspect driving a black 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

A brief verbal exchange then allegedly took place between the victim and an individual in the plaza before Musafiri was shot.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in the vehicle southbound on Queen Street from the parking area of 103 Queen St. N. This vehicle has not been located, HPS said in a news release.

The suspect is described as male with a “Middle-Eastern appearance” and 25 to 30 years old with a fair complexion and a full, long beard.

Police said the famel witness is described as Black and about 25 to 30 years old with black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Roots tracksuit and dark flip-flop sandals.

Hamilton police said that detectives are continuing to review video surveillance footage and additional images that they may release at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.