Hamilton police have brought out the drones as they step up their search for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Police Service announced that its remotely piloted aircraft system has been dispatched to the area of King’s Forest Golf Course, which is just north of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and west of Greenhill Avenue, in the ongoing search for Shirley Love.

Hamilton Police are deploying the RPAS in the area of Kingsforest Golf Course to assist with the search efforts for missing person, Shirley Love. pic.twitter.com/3exWiTdJCP — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 14, 2022

The elderly woman was last seen Tuesday near her residence on Mount Albion Road walking south towards the Glendale Golf Course, which is south of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and west of Greenhill Avenue.

She is described as being white with an average build and short brown hair.

Police said Love is possibly wearing a grey jacket, black pants, grey shoes, and grey and black gloves.

#HamOnt, please continue to look out for Shirley. It’s getting cold and she’s not dressed for the weather. https://t.co/zaVLqu2t5I — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 14, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimestoppershamilton.com/.