

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say they will be providing an update this afternoon on the death of a Dundas couple killed in a house fire that police believe was deliberately set.

Sixty-four-year-old Carla Rutherford and her 63-year-old husband Alan Rutherford both died after a fire broke out at their Greening Court home in the early morning hours of July 9.

Police say the two were sleeping when the fire started and both suffered “horrific injuries” that ultimately led to their deaths.

Their deaths were later deemed to be a double homicide when police said evidence led to investigators to believe that the fire was not an accident.

Police previously said the victims, who were both retired Hamilton Health Sciences employees, appear to have been targeted but investigators have not yet commented on a motive.

No suspect information has been released.

Investigators will be providing an update on the case at a news conference at 2 p.m.