

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police are expected to provide an update this morning on their investigation into a March vandalism spree that resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damage to businesses along a stretch of Locke Street.

A mob of about 30 people dressed in black, some of whom were wearing masks, damaged businesses and vehicles on the downtown street at around 10 p.m. on March 3.

Police have said that the group set off smoke bombs and fireworks and threw rocks at storefront windows and vehicles before eventually dispersing.

Some of the members of the group were reportedly carrying a sign that read ‘We Are The Ungovernables’ and Hamilton police have previously alleged that the vandalism spree may have had something to do with a an anarchist book fair that was taking place in the city that weekend.

To date police have only made one arrest in connection with the vandalism, a 31-year-old operator of an anarchist bookstore and event space known as The Tower.

That suspect, identified as Peter Hopperton, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

“We believe that he is associated to the events that occurred, and that’s why he’s facing the charge that he is,” Hamilton Police Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella told reporters in April.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters on King William Street.

Both Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt and Kinsella are expected to speak with reporters.