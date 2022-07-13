Police in Hamilton are urging the public to be cautious on trails and paths after a woman was dragged off a trail while walking Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police said the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on a trail in the area of Upper Paradise and Donnici Drive.

According to police, a woman was walking on the trail when she was approached by an unknown male who dragged her off the path.

He then proceeded to assault her, but was interrupted by witnesses who were walking through the area, police said.

He fled on foot southbound toward Upper Paradise.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 18 and 24 years of age, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has a lean athletic build with black curly hair. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, black or navy baggy jogging pants and was carrying a cross body bag.

Police described the attack as “unprovoked” and said they are urging the public to be cautious on trails in light of the incident.

They advised running with a partner when possible, telling someone the route you are taking and how long you’ll be gone, avoiding unlit paths when it’s dark and carrying a cell phone or personal alarm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.