Police are working to identify and locate a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Hamilton Mountain earlier this month.

The incident happened on June 9, shortly after 2:30 p.m., in the city’s Raleigh area, near Crockett and East 34th streets, police say.

According to Hamilton Police Service (HPS), a man approached a woman, engaged in a brief conversation with her, and then grabbed her breasts.

Police said the victim, who did not know the suspect, pushed him away.

She was able to film a video of him immediately after the incident. The footage was shared on a number of social media platforms, they said.

Located by CP24.com online, the 21-second clip shows an older man who appears to be walking away and waving. He then starts running down a sidewalk after realizing he was being filmed.

Menwhile, a woman speaking in the video says that the man in question pretended to pet her dog then touched her breast "without asking."

"Ya, how do you feel now? Are you embarrassed?," she is heard saying.

"You're not going to get away with sexual harassment. You're disgusting."

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, roughly 60 years old with a medium build, grey hair, and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing black track pants with a grey stripe on the sides, a blue t-shirt, and a blue, green, and white windbreaker-style jacket.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or any other details that could help with this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Miller of HPS’s Sex Crimes Unit at 905-540-5050 or the Victims of Crime office at 905-540-5553.

People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.