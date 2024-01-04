An elderly man from Hamilton, Ont. said his “jaw dropped” when he realized he’d won big after nearly 30 years of playing the lottery.

Alan Slote, 80, won $1,000,000 in the Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Draw on Nov. 22, 2023.

“This is my first big win," Slote, 80, said in a release issued by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) corporation on Thursday. "I usually play twice a week. I've been playing for over 30 years.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn Street in Hamilton, the release states. Later, while on his weekly grocery run with his wife, Slote discovered that his ticket was a winner, he told the OLG.

"My wife was loading up the groceries and I quickly called her over to double-check the win. Our jaws dropped," he recalled. "It took me so long to process this. I wasn't able to process all the zeroes. We were both very emotional."

Slote told the OLG he plans to purchase a new car and make donations with his newfound wealth. He also said he wants to share the winnings with his family.

"This is a huge blessing and an unreal moment," he said.

LOTTO 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Players can purchase the chance to play for $3.