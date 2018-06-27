

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Longtime Hamilton bureaucrat Chris Murray has been appointed to head Toronto’s civil service, taking over a job that was left vacant after former city manager Peter Wallace resigned in April.

City council voted unanimously to appoint Murray to the job during an in-camera session on Wednesday morning.

He will officially take over on Aug. 13.

"I am thrilled to be joining the City of Toronto," Murray said in a press release. "Toronto is Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. I can think of no better place to contribute my skills and experience as a senior leader, city builder and champion of a high performing work force."

Murray has held the role of City Manager with the City of Hamilton since 2009, where he was responsible for overseeing a workforce of about 7,800 people.

According to the news release issued by the city, Murray was responsible for a number of major projects, including the development of Hamilton’s waterfront, Tim Hortons Field and the downtown McMaster Medical Campus.

Prior to assuming the top job in Hamilton’s civil service, Murray also served as the municipality’s director of housing.

"Chris brings to this position a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges of municipal service delivery and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build a modern, motivated and effective city government focused on the people’s needs. He knows how to use positive change to make us better and I know that’s what he will do,” Mayor John Tory said in the press release.

Murray was the candidate put forward by a hiring committee made up of councillors Mary-Margaret McMahon, Anna Bailão, Stephen Holyday and Gary Crawford.

Staff say that the search process was national in scope and was “thorough and comprehensive, open, fair and objective.”

Wallace resigned as city manager on April 3 in order to head up the Treasury Board of Canada.

Since Wallace’s resignation, Deputy City Manager Giuliana Carbone has held the top job on an interim basis.