Hamilton teen missing for almost a week could frequent Toronto, police say
Published Thursday, December 21, 2023 7:21AM EST
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.
Navaeh Bloxam, 15, was last seen on Dec. 15 in the East End of Hamilton.
Investigators received information she could frequent the Toronto area.
The teen is five-foot-two with a thin build, auburn hair and blue eyes, according to officers.
Hamilton police are asking for anyone with information to get in contact by calling 905-546-2963 or sending an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.