

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton has joined the list of Ontario municipalities that will allow the sale of cannabis in licensed retail stores.

City councillors voted in favour of retail shops at a meeting on Monday night.

In a statement released Monday, the city said allowing retail stores will “help reduce the illicit market” and allow residents and visitors “access to regulated products.”

“Permitting licensed retail cannabis stores will also create economic uplift and employment opportunities in the city,” the statement read.

Cities that opt-in to retail stores will also receive funding from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Implementation Fund to offset costs associated with legalization.

“Today, City Council has made the decision to opt-in to having recreational cannabis retails locations in Hamilton on a motion that I put forward and agree with,” Fred Eisenberger, the mayor of Hamilton, said in written statement released Monday.

“Hamilton will now receive substantial financial assistance from the provincial government to regulate these shops, ensure cannabis products sold are regulated by Health Canada and shut down illegal dispensaries in our city, ultimately removing funding from the black market.”

The city said a survey on the subject garnered 15,482 responses and showed that most residents in the city support licensed cannabis stores in Hamilton.

Councillors in Burlington and Ajax also voted in support of retail cannabis shops on Monday.