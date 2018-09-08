Hamilton woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Thorold
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 8:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 8:39AM EDT
THOROLD, Ont. - Niagara region police say a 54-year-old Hamilton woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Thorold, Ont.
Police say the driver lost control on Highway 20 late Friday morning, struck a guardrail and then veered across the road into a ditch.
Investigators say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver's name was not immediately released.