Hamilton youth worker charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault
A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
Published Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:25AM EDT
Hamilton police are concerned that there could be additional victims after a youth worker in the city allegedly sexually exploited and sexually assaulted a young person.
Police said the suspect was in a position of authority and “in charge” of the youth as a part of his job when the alleged incident took place.
The age of the victim and date of the alleged assault were not released by police.
Police said a suspect, identified as Scott Shewfelt of Dunnville, was arrested last week and charged in connection with the investigation.
“It is confirmed Scott Shewfelt is a youth worker, Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward,” the service said in a news release issued Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 905-546-4823 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.