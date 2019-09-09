

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men are facing charges after an altercation involving a handgun at a fast-food restaurant in the downtown core on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at a fast-food restaurant in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

Police say a 34-year-old man was waiting in line when two men entered the restaurant and started an argument with him and another man, who was also in line.

Police say one of the two men lifted his shirt, revealing a concealed handgun.

According to investigators, a struggle ensued and one of the victims was knocked to the ground.

The two victims fled the area out of fear of being shot.

Police allege they were chased by the suspects and one suspect pointed a firearm at then.

The suspects were located by police running into a laneway in the area.

Both men were arrested and two loaded firearms were seized, police say.

The suspects, identified by police as 27-year-old Jayson Jeyakanthan, of Oshawa, and Janson Jeyakanthan, a 26-year-old of Mississauga man, are both facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, assault, and possession of a prohibited device.