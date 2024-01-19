An iconic music-themed restaurant is coming back to Toronto this year.

Hard Rock Café International confirmed Friday to CP24 that Hard Rock Café Toronto will “reopen in the second half of 2024.”

While the company did not release any other details, including where the restaurant will be located, a photo uploaded on social media shows the Hard Rock Café logo with a sign that read “coming soon” placed on a window at 10 Dundas Street.

The restaurant, originally located southeast of Yonge and Dundas, closed its doors in 2017 when the lease for the space ended. A Shopper’s Drug Mart has opened in its place.

At the time, Hard Rock Café International said it was reviewing other opportunities but did not say whether or not it would move to a new home within the city.

Hard Rock Café Toronto opened its doors in 1978 and hosted hundreds of live performances.