

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 49-year-old harm reduction worker has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and injecting a 65-year-old woman with an unknown substance.

The accused, police say, was employed at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre and the alleged incidents took place between Oct. 30, 2018 to Dec. 6, 2018 at a home in Regent Park.

Police say a 65-year-old woman met with a man at a residence near Parliament and Oak streets and while there, was assaulted numerous times. When she slept, police say the man injected her with an unknown substance.

An arrest was made in the case on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The suspect, identified by police as 49-year-old Marty Behim, of Toronto, was been charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.

Behim, who is also known as Marty MacKay, Marty Behm, or other combinations of those names, works with vulnerable people, police say, and some of the clients are people who depend on drug treatments.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.