Harwood stabbing leaves man in his 20s with serious injuries
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 10:18PM EST
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing took place in the city’s Harwood area.
The incident occurred in the area of Humber Boulevard and Avon Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
The male victim was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run to be treated for his life-threatening injuries following the stabbing.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.
Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.