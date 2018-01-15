

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing took place in the city’s Harwood area.

The incident occurred in the area of Humber Boulevard and Avon Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

The male victim was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run to be treated for his life-threatening injuries following the stabbing.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.