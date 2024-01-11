Toronto police say the number of hate crimes in the city jumped by 42 per cent in 2023 and most calls were related to reports of antisemitism.

New data released Thursday shows that police received 353 reports of hate crimes last year and 248 in 2022.

At least 37 per cent of all hate-motivated offences reported in 2023 were antisemitic, which Police Chief Myron Demkiw said accounts for more hate crimes than any other group.

“Actions that cross the line into criminal activity, including threats, assaults, mischief, or arson, as we saw at a Jewish-owned deli in North York last week(opens in a new tab), will not be tolerated,” he said.

In 2023, police said there were 132 reported antisemitic incidents – an increase of 103 per cent over 2022 when 65 incidents were reported.

In the same timeframe, there were 35 reported hate crimes which police categorized as anti-Muslim, Palestinian, or Arab in the last year. In 2022, there were 12.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 and Jan. 10, there have been 54 arrests and 117 charges laid in connection with suspected hate crimes, though police did not breakdown which groups were targeted in those incidents.

Of the charges laid, 28 were for mischief, 22 were for assault, and 17 were for uttering threats, according to police.

“We are maintaining our highly visible presence in command posts and officers are working tirelessly to keep our city safe,” Demkiw said.

Police have responded to an “unprecedented” 308 protests since Oct. 7, Demkiw said, adding that number is “exponentially more” than any other city in Canada.

On Thursday morning, police also announced that a recurring pro-Palestinian protest at the Avenue Road and Highway 401 overpass would be banned.

Members of that predominantly Jewish neighbourhood have said they feel intimidated by the rolling demonstrations and earlier this week a city councillor put forward a motion to look into potential safety issues associated with them.

Also included in Thursday’s data were updated statistics on hate crimes against Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ community – the second-most targeted group in the city, according to police.

There was a “troubling” 65 per cent increase in hate-motivated offences targeting LGBTQ2S+ individuals in 2023, police said, based on 66 incidents in 2023 and 40 in 2022.

The “good news,” police said, was that there was a 48 per cent decrease in the total number of hate crimes reported in December compared to November.

Since the start of the New Year, police said there have been three reported hate crimes, two of which were antisemitic and one which was anti-LGBTQ2S+. One of those antisemitic incidents includes the arson at the aforementioned Jewish-owned deli, which Deputy Mayor Michael Colle and Coun. James Pasternak asked the federal government to investigate as a possible terrorist act earlier this week.