There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.

Chief Myron Demkiw released the latest data during a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board on Tuesday morning.

The data shows that since Oct. 7 there have been 98 hate crime occurrences in Toronto compared to 48 during the same time period in 2022.

Furthermore, the figures show that there has been a particularly pronounced increase in antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in recent months.

A total of 56 of the 98 total occurrences were classified by police as antisemitic, up from 18 during the same time period last year. Another 20 were categorized as anti-Muslim/Palestinian, up from just two during the same time period in 2022.

"We are steadfast in our resolve to ensure that Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish, all communities for that matter, are kept safe from acts of hatred and violence," Demkiw said in a press release. "While the Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim communities have demonstrated tremendous resiliency during these incredibly challenging times, as a police service we continue to be resolute; committed to ensuring public safety and security, while also ensuring that the constitutional right to free speech is maintained. This is a delicate balancing."

Since the onset of the war, Toronto police have increased the size of the force’s hate crime unit from six officers to 20 investigators and eight district special constables.

They have also launched an online form where members of the public can report instances of hate-motivated graffiti.

In the release, police noted that the Hate Crime Unit has made 43 arrests and laid 96 charges related to hate crime occurrences since Oct. 7.

Demkiw, however, said that police will continue to be “relentless” in their pursuit of “those who perpetrate crimes against any group or community.”

“Hatred will have no space in our city,” he said.

Police say that there have been a total of 338 reported hate crimes so far in 2023. That is up approximately 41 per cent when compared to the same time period in 2022.

There have been 159 instances of hate graffiti reported to Toronto police since Oct. 7.