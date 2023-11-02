Have you been impacted by a long wait for an ambulance?

The union representing Toronto paramedics issued a "code red alert" earlier this week after it said that there were no ambulances available to quickly respond to calls in the city.

In a post on social media, the union said that Peel Paramedic Services ultimately had to be called in to provide assistance after it was determined that the nearest ambulance available to respond to a call for an unconscious elderly person was 28 minutes away.

It was the second time in October that the union publicized a “code red alert.”

However, the union says that ambulance shortages in Toronto have become a near-daily reality.

“It's only a matter of time before somebody [...] dies waiting on an ambulance,” Toronto Civic Employees’ Union Local 416 Chair Mike Merrimen told CP24 this week. “I'm getting from my members that this (ambulance shortages) is probably happening close to daily.”

The City of Toronto has said that there are “no borders for ambulances” and that the closest vehicle is always chosen to respond to higher priority calls regardless of location.

But a spokesperson for the city did acknowledge this week that there are “periods of time when ambulance availability is low” and paramedics are diverted from lower to higher priority calls.

The spokesperson said that this issue has been further aggravated by “significant hospital pressures,” which can keep paramedics waiting for hours to offload some patients.

If you have been impacted by a long wait for an ambulance, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.

How did the wait affect your condition or the care you received? How does that make you feel about access to health care in the city?

Share your story by emailing us at torontotips@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.