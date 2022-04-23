A hazmat incident prompted the evacuation of an apartment building in Malton Saturday evening, officials said.

Mississauga Fire said crews initially responded to a medical call at a six-storey building in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives shortly before 10 p.m.

At first, three people had difficulty breathing, but when they arrived, more residents reported experiencing similar symptoms, Mississauga Fire said, prompting a full hazmat response.

MFES on scene / Morning Star Drive (District 105 area) for a hazmat incident (full hazmat response.) This is a 6 story apartment building. Call originally came in as medical call (3 ppl with trouble breathing). Now other people complaining of same. Toronto Paramedic bus enroute. pic.twitter.com/TfF95H8NLE — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) April 24, 2022

Peel paramedics said they assessed three people at the scene, but they didn't need to be hospitalized.

The cause was not immediately known.

Peel police said they were assisting with the evacuation. It is unclear how many residents are affected.