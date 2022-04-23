Hazmat incident prompts evacuation of Mississauga apartment building
Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat incident in Mississauga.
Published Saturday, April 23, 2022 11:26PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 23, 2022 11:26PM EDT
A hazmat incident prompted the evacuation of an apartment building in Malton Saturday evening, officials said.
Mississauga Fire said crews initially responded to a medical call at a six-storey building in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives shortly before 10 p.m.
At first, three people had difficulty breathing, but when they arrived, more residents reported experiencing similar symptoms, Mississauga Fire said, prompting a full hazmat response.
Peel paramedics said they assessed three people at the scene, but they didn't need to be hospitalized.
The cause was not immediately known.
Peel police said they were assisting with the evacuation. It is unclear how many residents are affected.