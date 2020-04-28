

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The wife of a 42-year-old man who was shot dead outside his Stoney Creek home last month has released a video appeal through Hamilton police as she looks for answers on why her husband’s life was “stolen away” from him, forcing their three children to “go on living without their dad.”

Giorgio Barresi had just pulled into the driveway of his home on Portofino Place at around 10:45 on March 2 when he was approached by a suspect and shot multiple times.

Police have said that they believe the suspect arrived in the area in a sedan that parked at the intersection of Portofino Place and Lido Drive and returned to that vehicle after the shooting, where at least one individual was waiting for him. The video was last seen travelling southbound on Lido Drive.

Police have previously released surveillance footage of the suspect but no arrest has been made.

“Those that were lucky enough to know my husband will know that he had a contagious smile and a charismatic personality that would light up a room. He loved talking to people and he was a really great realtor. But the thing he loved and valued most was his family,” Barresi’s wife Sonia Horta Barresi said in the video appeal released on Tuesday morning. ““Our hearts are forever broken. A piece of our hearts is gone. I cry for the pain and emptiness that I feel and I cry especially for my children who at such a young age will have to go living without their dad knowing that he loved them so much and that he will not be around for the beautiful milestones to come.”

In the video message, police said that they know Barresi was targeted but still don’t know why.

For her part, Barresi said that her husband was a “devoted father” and “didn’t deserve to have his life stolen away.”

“I want the person responsible to come forward and speak to their actions. I am pleading from one parent to another, one spouse to another, one human being to another to please help us,” she said.