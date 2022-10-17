New video footage has been released showing a police pursuit of an alleged impaired driver in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say that officers spotted a silver Honda travelling erratically in the area of Simcoe Street and Glover Road in Oshawa at around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Police say that officers attempted to stop the vehicle at a red light. The driver, however, allegedly sped away from the scene.

The pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns but the authorities say that the vehicle was subsequently located by a police helicopter.

Aerial footage released by Durham police on Monday shows the vehicle travelling eastbound through a residential neighbourhood in Kawartha Lakes after driving over a spike belt that was deployed by police.

“You can see the tires here are staring to bleed off now. So he is going to run out of tires soon. He is slowing down,” an officer is heard saying.

In the footage, the suspect is seen driving erratically through the neighbourhood for about a minute before eventually stopping at Homestead Road and Pontypool Road.

The suspect then gets out of the vehicle and attempts to flee on foot, briefly running along some train tracks in the area before coming to an eventual stop in a wooded area, where he is surrounded by police.

“Subject is being compliant,” a voice in the footage is heard saying. “We have him in custody.”

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jordan Watkins, is facing five charges in connection with the pursuit.

He has been released on an undertaking.