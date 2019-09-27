

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy who was struck and killed in Scarborough on Monday is being remembered as a “great guy” who made everyone happy.

Samuel “Sammy” Dan Kumar, 17, was crossing the road at Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road on Monday around 8:20 p.m. when a southbound 2004 Acura struck him.

Police said passersby attempted to perform CPR on Kumar while paramedics made their way to the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dozens gathered in the intersection where Kumar was killed. People laid flowers, lit candles and lanterns, and paid tribute to the teen.

His friends described him as a very positive, happy and kind person who never caused trouble.

Kumar is also being remembered as the person who always makes jokes to put a smile on everyone's face.

Another person at the vigil also described him as the big brother who was always looking out her.

David Loganathan, Kumar’s pastor, said was an obedient child who did not miss church services on Sundays.

Loganathan said the teen was preparing for a bible contest before he was killed. He said Kumar went out after taking a break from his studies.

“He never came back,” he said. “It’s very hard for us.”

The pastor said it’s been challenging to explain to young children in the community about the tragedy.

He said the family is relying on their faith to get through the tragic incident.

Nisha Nathan, a family friend, said Kumar was a “wonderful child” who was vibrant and always smiling.

She said Kumar attended a camp with his friends at church a month before he was killed.

“I can never say anything bad about him,” Nathan said. She and others who were at the camp with Kumar in August wore their green camp shirts.

“We should remember the good memories we had with him,” she said.

Nathan said she also attended the vigil to bring awareness on how dangerous roads have been for young people like Kumar.

“I really hope that they do make some changes with this so we could prevent accidents like these.”

Brian Anton said Kumar was one of the first people who greeted him at church.

“He put others before himself,” he said. “He shared whatever he had, even when he had little.”

Even though they live far from each other, Anton said he and Kumar tried to meet up as often as possible.

He said Kumar was the person you want to be friends with.

“I think he’s watching us from above now,” Anton said. “He’s probably smiling that so many people loved him.”

“We know he’s in a better place now.”

Kumar was the 26th pedestrian killed this year. As of Sept. 26, there have been 45 fatal collisions in the city – 27 of those were pedestrians.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and police said he was cooperating.