

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead following a daylight shooting at a residence in Rexdale.

Police were first called to a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards just before 2 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

Police say that the victim was found unresponsive inside the unit with an obvious gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

“There may have been an altercation but we are in the early stages of the investigation so we are still trying to piece that together,” Det. Steve Henkel told reporters at the scene. “There are newer high definition cameras in this area so we are hoping that that is going to assist us with the investigation.”

Henkel said that investigators are currently interviewing several witnesses but remain interested in speaking with anybody who may have heard an altercation in the area or the sound of gunshots.

He said that as part of the ongoing investigation police will be conducting an “extensive” canvas for surveillance camera footage and will also be appealing to drivers who may have dash cam video from the area.

Victim described as ‘wonderful young man’

Police have not yet released the name of the victim but family and friends that spoke to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon identified him as 26-year-old Blain Grindley.

“Blaine was a wonderful young man, extremely quiet, just kept to himself,” Marcus Martinez, who is the pastor at a church attended by Grindley’s family told CP24 at the scene. “He had wonderful parents. His mother is a god-fearing woman, his father was hard working people. It is a loss to our society.”

Martinex told CP24 that he has known Grindley for about a decade.

He said that while Grindley mostly attended his church for special occasions, his mother volunteered there on a weekly basis.

“He is a wonderful young man that will be missed in our community,” he said.

This is Toronto’s 22nd homicide of 2019.

No information has been released about potential suspects so far.