

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have made two arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Alderbury Crescent just before midnight on Dec. 31 for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they located 17-year-old Jordan Henry with life-threatening injuries.

Efforts were subsequently made to revive Henry but he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that 22-year-old Hamilton resident Zakaria Hassan has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. Rukhshar Wahab, 20, of Kitchener, has also been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both individuals were arrested on Thursday, police say. Hassan was taken into custody just before noon and Wahab was apprehended in the evening. They both made brief appearances before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday but were remanded into custody until Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, police say that investigators are still attempting to identify and locate any “further suspects” responsible for Henry’s death.

Outside the courtroom on Friday, a woman who identified herself as Henry’s sister, said that her brother was a “innocent bystander” who didn’t deserve the violent fate that he met in the waning moments of 2019.

“My brother went to school, he loved school. He wanted to go to college. He played football. Jordan doesn’t go out. Jordan doesn’t cause anybody any harm,” she said. “He was an innocent bystander.”

Few details have been released about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, though sources have said that Henry was shot before he even had a chance to go inside a New Year’s Eve party that was taking place at the home.

Speaking with reporters, his sister said that Henry was “humble” and “loved people.”

She said that his tragic death has affected her whole family.

“I want these people to know and I want their parents to know how it feels, how my mother is grieving, how it hurts,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.