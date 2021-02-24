The chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the roll out of the province’s vaccination program.

Ret. Gen. Rick Hillier, who is in charge of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the province, will be speaking at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m.

The news conference comes two days after Premier Doug Ford confirmed that each of Ontario’s 34 public health units will bear the brunt of the responsibility when it comes to inoculating Ontarians against the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government has already provided guidance on which priority groups to vaccinate in each of the three phases of its vaccination program but details on how and when to administer those vaccines will be left up to the individual public health units.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Hillier has been in “frequent communication” with all local medical officers of health to help them develop their strategies.

Local public health units will also be responsible for communicating their strategy to the public, contacting residents, and deciding where vaccines should be administered.

At a news conference on Monday, Ford denied the suggestion that the province is passing off all of the heavy lifting to local public health units and their medical officers of health.

“By no means is anyone taking a light load on this… no matter if it’s the administration, if its Gen. Hillier, he is going around the clock, public health units, everyone is working collaboratively together,” Ford said. “We are working side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Ontario is currently in Phase 1 of its vaccination program, and so far, all long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents in the province have been offered their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the vaccine task force said Ontario residents who are ages 80 and over could begin to receive their first dose within the next couple of weeks.

Phase 2, which includes inoculating an estimated 2.8 million members of the general population between the ages 60 and 79, is set to formally begin in April. Phase 3, which opens up vaccination to all remaining members of Ontario’s population, is currently projected to begin in August.

Ontario has administered a total of 585,707 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to date. Two doses are required to be fully vaccinated and so far, 247,042 Ontarians have received both shots.

The province is expecting to receive 186,030 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week along with 47,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The federal government has said Pfizer will deliver a total of four million doses and Moderna will deliver two million doses to Canada by the end of March.