The head of the Ontario Pharmacists Association is acknowledging that there is not enough supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to provide early second doses to everyone that is now eligible for one but he says that people who are concerned about missing out on their second jab altogether need not panic.

Individuals who received an AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and March 19 are being permitted to get a second dose two weeks ahead of schedule as the province scrambles to ensure that 31,000 doses set to expire at the end of the month don’t go to waste.

The problem is that the number of people made eligible for second doses as of Tuesday exceeds the supply at a rate of three to one.

In an interview with CTV News Channel on Wednesday, Ontario Pharmacist Association CEO Justin Bates conceded that the discrepancy will likely make it hard for some people to book appointments, especially in cases where the pharmacy where they received their first dose hasn’t been allotted vaccine.

But he said that he remains confident that there will be enough vaccine for the 900,000 people who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to get a shot within their regularly scheduled interval of 12 to 16 weeks, noting that there is lots of “runway” for that still to happen..

“We have about a third of the supply that matches the 90,000 people that did get the vaccine in pharmacies during that nine-day period in <arch but this isn’t a one-shot deal. People will also be eligible when they come upon their regularly scheduled interval at 12 weeks” he said. “I think people are panicking right now, in part because they are worried if they don’t get it in the next five days they are out of luck. But that is just not the case. We are going to make sure that we manage and accommodate all people that want a second dose.”

The Ford government needed to move up second doses for a small cohort of people after temporarily pausing the use of AstraZeneca due to concerns over a risk of rare but potentially fatal blood clots.

It is, however, only providing vaccine to about 160 pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor. That is compared to 325 pharmacies in those same three cities in March.

“What that means is that some people who went to a particularly pharmacy for their first dose may have to wait for their regularly scheduled 12 to 16 week interval and not get it this time because their store doesn’t have this short dated and limited supply,” Bates acknowledged on Wednesday. “My recommendation to people is don’t call every single pharmacy. Go to the government website, it will indicate who is participating. The majority of those people (receiving early second doses) are going to be the ones who already went to that pharmacy and got their first dose. There will be some cases where there is supply and an opportunity to book appointment but if that is not available, we will come back to you.”

The Ontario government has said that it expects to receive another 254,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in about two weeks’ time.

It has not yet indicated who will be eligible to receive those vaccines.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the government will “certainly” have enough vaccine to provide second shots of AstraZeneca to everyone who received a dose between March 10 and March 19, at least eventually. She said that for those who received their first dose more recently, the government is still reviewing the data on mixing vaccines and hopes to be able to provide recommendations “very soon.”

“People don’t need to be worried, there will be a shot available for them when it is their time,” she said.