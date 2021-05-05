Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Syringes with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at the vaccination center of the Dron hospital in Tourcoing, northern France, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. French health authorities, who have been concerned over polls showing the majority of French were wary of vaccines against COVID-19, may have had a surprise with the number of people who have signed up for shots starting Monday, reserved for those 75 and older or with a high health risk. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:10AM EDT
Health Canada says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to kids as young as 12.
The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older.
A trial of more than 2,200 youth in that age group in the United States recorded no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids.
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the evidence is there that the vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.
The trial used the same size doses, and the same two-doses requirement as the vaccine for adults.
More Coming.