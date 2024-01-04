

The Canadian Press





Health Canada has approved a vaccine to protect both infants and older adults from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and is given to pregnant people, who pass along immunity protection to their babies.

Pfizer says the vaccine, called Abrysvo, is also approved for adults aged 60 and older.

Another RSV vaccine for older adults, manufactured by GSK, was approved by Health Canada last August.

Although RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms and most people recover on their own, infants and seniors are at higher risk of developing serious infection in their lower respiratory tracts.

Health Canada records show that the new RSV vaccine was approved on Dec. 21, but Pfizer first announced it on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.