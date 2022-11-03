Health Canada authorizes updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine
A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. Health Canada has authorized an updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 3, 2022 4:54PM EDT
OTTAWA - Health Canada has authorized an updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine.
The new bivalent shot targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants and is meant to be used as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and older.
It comes two months after Health Canada authorized a bivalent booster from Moderna that targeted the Omicron BA.1 subvariant and the original strain.
Health Canada says a bivalent booster triggers “a strong immune response” against both of the more recent Omicron subvariants,as well as the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 are the dominant strains in circulation.
They feature several key mutations from the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading NACI to strongly recommend bivalent boosters that target Omicron.
On Oct. 7, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent booster for people aged 12 and older. It also targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.