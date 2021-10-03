A labelling error has prompted a recall of specific batches of Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack, Health Canada announced Sunday.

In its recall alert, the federal agency said the incorrectly labelled products are the convenience pack box of 36 caplets with lot number ER2072 and the convenience pack box of 18 caplets with lot number ER2069. They have an expiration date of Feb. 2023.

“The foil backing on the blister pack is rotated upside down and misaligned, so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime caplets, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime caplets,” the agency wrote in the recall.

“Consumers may take a nighttime caplet when they intend to take a daytime caplet, and vice versa.

Health Canada said the mislabeled packs may pose health risks, especially when taking a nighttime caplet when alertness is required, such as driving a vehicle or operating machines.

“It may also cause potentially serious health consequences for those who have taken other sedatives or tranquilizers, consumed alcohol, and the elderly,” the agency said.

Those who have used the products and have concerns are being advised to consult a health-care professional.

Health Canada said the affected products started being sold nationwide in July 2021.