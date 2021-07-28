Ontario’s deputy premier and the president and CEO of Ontario Health will be making an announcement this afternoon.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Matthew Anderson, the head of Ontario Health, are expected to speak at a virtual news conference at 1 p.m.

Ontario continues to report between 100 and 200 new cases of COVID-19 each day and the rolling seven-day average of daily cases has plateaued in recent weeks.

Virus-related deaths, hospitalizations, and intensive care admissions have steadily declined as the vaccination rate in the province continues to rise.

About 80 per cent of people 12 and older in Ontario have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 67 per cent have had both shots.

The announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.