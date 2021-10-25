Health Minister Christine Elliott says that a decision on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers will likely be made by the end of this week.

Premier Doug Ford reached out to hospital administrators and other stakeholders back on Oct. 15 to solicit their input on the policy.

Since then a number of groups have come out in favour of a vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, including the Ontario Hospital Association and the Ontario Science Advisory Table.

Ford, however, has continued to express concern about potential staffing impacts at hospitals.

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday, Elliott said that her government is still reviewing the responses to Ford’s letter but is concerned that mandating vaccines for healthcare workers could have a disproportionate impact on resources at hospitals in some more rural areas of the province, particularly in Northern Ontario.

“I can't say whether it's the majority or not but I can tell you that we have received some responses that don't want mandatory vaccinations and others do. So it's something that we have to look at from a province-wide basis to make a decision that's going to be in the best interest of the health and well being of all Ontarians,” she said.

The Ontario government currently allows unvaccinated healthcare workers to continue to attend work so long as they participate in a rapid testing program.

That said numerous hospitals have implemented stronger policies.

Last week The Hospital for Sick Children announced that it was putting 147 employees on unpaid leave for not complying with their vaccine mandate. The University Health Network also indicated that it planned to terminate about one per cent of its workforce for failing to comply with a similar policy.

“I’m not decided. I want to listen to what the experts have to say. I think that's really important,” Elliott insisted on Monday. “We want to hear from the hospitals and the experts, the epidemiologists, about what they have to say. This has got to be a science-based decision and based on the facts as we know them in different parts of Ontario.”

The Ontario Hospital Association has been calling for a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers since July.

But Ford has expressed concern about implementing a policy here and has claimed that doing so could result in the termination of “tens of thousands” of workers.

He has also cited the experience of Quebec, which has had to push back a deadline for its healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated amid concerns that it would have to suspend more than 22,000 people.

On Monday Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca accused the premier of “dithering” on vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and using the latest consultation process to further delay a decision.

“This is not something that should have taken this long for anybody to deal with and I know that I've heard the minister, we've heard the premier and others talk about this. This should have been in place, again way back in July, August or September,” he said.

The Ford government mandated vaccination for long-term care workers earlier this month amid data suggesting a number of homes had vaccination rates lower than 70 per cent.