Ontario’s minister of health and solicitor general will be providing an update this afternoon on the province’s ongoing rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The news conference comes days after the province opened up eligibility for first doses to people aged 18 and older in COVID-19 hot spot neighbourhoods amid an influx in supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While people in those neighbourhoods were previously eligible to receive a shot at select pop-up clinics, they are now able to book a vaccination appointment through the provincial portal.

The Ford government is diverting 50 per cent of all incoming doses in the province to hot spots in an effort to vaccinate those with the highest risk of infection.

Starting tomorrow, all Ontario residents who are 50 and older will be able to book a shot through the provincial portal along with people with some high-risk health conditions and some essential workers who cannot work from home.

The province has said all adults in the province will be able to book their first shot by the week of May 24.

Canada expects to receive more than two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week throughout the month of May and close to 2.5 million doses each week in the month of June.

One million more doses of the Moderna vaccine should be shipped to Canada next week, according to the federal government.

Future shipments of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada have not been confirmed.

Today’s news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.