Health officials have issued a public notice on Friday after 53 COVID-19 cases were linked to a workplace outbreak in Vaughan, Ont.

York Region Public Health declared an outbreak at Mobile Climate Control, a company that develops HVAC systems, on Feb. 3.

Of the 53 cases linked to the outbreak, 11 people are from York Region, 25 are from Toronto, six are from Peel Region and one person is from the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph area.

Investigators have said that no COVID-19 variants have been identified thus far in relation to the outbreak.

“As the workplace is not open to the public, the risk is considered low to York Region residents,” health officials said in the notice.

“Positive test results and information including symptom onset dates are reported to the jurisdiction where the individual resides, which are subsequently shared or linked back to the workplace though further investigation and referrals.”

York Region Public Health conducted an onsite inspection on Feb. 8 and says it is continuing to identify additional cases and close contacts associated with confirmed infections.

York Region was placed in the red zone of Ontario’s five-tier reopening framework on Monday and reported 104 COVID-19 cases on Friday.