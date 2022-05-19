Public health authorities are investigating 17 suspected cases of monkeypox in the Montreal area.

Dr. Mylene Drouin told reporters today the cases have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory, but she says recent outbreaks in Europe and a case reported in the United States suggest they are likely cases of the virus.

She says the first cases were reported on May 12 from clinics specializing in sexually transmitted diseases.

Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa, and rare cases in the United States and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

Drouin said the disease is transmitted by close contact and droplets and there is no reason for people to panic.

