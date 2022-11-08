Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial and territorial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference after the first of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 8, 2022 6:14PM EST
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health care funding.
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix, who called it a "disappointing" end to the meetings, had said provincial and territorial ministers were united behind a request for federal funding to be increased to 35 per cent, up from 22 per cent.
