A healthcare worker at a Scarborough long-term care home has died due to COVID-19, the union representing Ontario's frontline workers says Thursday.

The worker was a staff member at Sienna Altamont Care Community.

"We have heard from her colleagues who described her as a gentle, caring and dedicated personal support worker. She will be missed and remembered," Services Employees International Union Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart said in a statement, adding that the person had been a union member for 31 years.

The union, which represents more than 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario, is demanding the provincial government to implement more measures to protect frontline workers.

Ontario is reporting 104 long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. As of Thursday, 530 long-term care staff members have tested positive for the virus.

